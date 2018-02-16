California man pleads guilty to crimes related to Russia-meddling probe

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) – A California man indicted in the Russian meddling investigation has pleaded guilty to identity fraud and using stolen identities to create bank account numbers, according to the Special Councel.

His identify and what part of California he is from have not been released.

He is one of 13 people indicted in the probe over Russian hacking in the 2017 U.S. Presidential Election.

The defendants are accused of violating U.S. criminal laws to interfere with American elections and the political process.

Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

This is a developing, breaking news story — Check back for updates.

BREAKING: Special Counsel: California man pleaded guilty to identity fraud, used stolen identities to create bank account numbers. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 16, 2018

