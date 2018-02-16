SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants have shored up their bullpen by agreeing to a multi-year deal with lefty reliever Tony Watson, according to multiple reports.

The deal was first reported by Jon Heyman and Robert Murray of Fan Rag.

@SFGiants have a deal with lhp Tony Watson, from me and @RobertMurrayFRS — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 17, 2018

In Watson, 33, the Giants are getting the top left-handed reliever on the open market.

Last year, Watson pitched in the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting a 2.70 ERA in 20 innings pitched in the regular season.

His best season came in 2014, where he posted 1.63 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He only gave up 64 hits and struck out 81, with a 1.022 WHIP.

Watson has a career ERA of 2.68 in seven seasons.

He has a mid-90s power sinker that averaged 93.5 miles an hour last season.

Watson was traded from the Pirates to the Dodgers in the middle of last season.

The lefty will stabilize a bullpen with closer Mark Melancon trying to bounce back after an injury-plagued 2017 and setup man Will Smith coming off Tommy John surgery.

The Giants also hope 2017 part-time closer Sam Dyson continues his resurgence after struggling in Texas before coming to San Francisco.

The exact numbers of years and dollars in the Watson deal have not yet been released.

The Giants ranked eighth in the National League last year in bullpen ERA, posting a 4.34 clip.

Walks were also a problem for the Giants bullpen last season. They averaged over four walks per nine innings.

Watson averaged less than three walks a game for both the Pirates and Dodgers last season.

