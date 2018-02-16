WATCH LIVE NEWSCAST AT 10 P.M.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Golden Gate Park Panhandle on Friday night.
One person has died in a double shooting.
Police say the suspect approached two men and got into an argument. That’s when two men were shot.
One died at the scene. The other was rushed to the hospital and is in an unknown condition.
The suspect sped away north in a carjacked, silver car with the license plate 7AOB816.
