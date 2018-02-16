San Pablo police arrest suspected ‘latex glove bandit’

SAN PABLO (KRON) — Police have made an arrest in the case of the “latex glove bandit.”

Police arrested 21-year-old Giovanni Mendoza.

Police say they found him with $5,000 cash, marijuana, and a couple of guns.

Authorities say that was enough evidence to link him to four robberies throughout San Pablo and Richmond.

Surveillance video shows one of the robberies at a convenience store in San Pablo back in December.

You can see the suspect wearing one latex glove.

The same suspect reportedly robbed that store twice.

Here is a statement from police:

San Pablo, CA – On February 8, 2018, the San Pablo Police Department released on social media outlets surveillance footage of a robbery from a business in San Pablo occurring on December 22, 2017. The Police Department asked for assistance in identifying the suspect. Investigators began receiving multiple tips from the community which ultimately led to the identification of the suspect, 21-year old Giovanni Mendoza of Richmond. On Thursday, February 16, 2018, at 6:05 p.m., officers served a search warrant in the 1800 block of 7th Street in North Richmond. Giovanni was arrested at the home where evidence was seized to include more than $5,000 cash, a semi-automatic handgun, a replica handgun, and clothing matching descriptions relating to multiple robberies throughout San Pablo and Richmond. Multiple ounces of marijuana and evidence of street level drug sales were also found. Mendoza was subsequently booked into County Jail for robbery and marijuana sales. The San Pablo Police Department would like to thank the community for coming forward and assisting in taking a violent offender off the streets. Anyone with further information in this case is encouraged to contact the San Pablo Police Department at 510-215-3150, or the West Contra Costa Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 510-799-8255. All callers can remain anonymous.

