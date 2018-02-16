FLORIDA (KRON/AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is requesting a review of the FBI and Justice Department after a tip about the Florida high school shooter was not investigated.

Nikolas Cruz has been arrested and charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school earlier this week.

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

On Jan. 5, a tipster who was close to Cruz called the FBI and provided information about Cruz’s guns, desire to kill people, erratic behavior and disturbing social media posts. The FBI says the caller expressed concerns Cruz could attack a school.

The FBI was also notified about a comment on a YouTube video posted by a “Nikolas Cruz” last year. It investigated the comment but did not determine who made it.

BREAKING: Sessions orders review of FBI, Justice Department procedures after bureau failed to investigate tip on Florida shooter. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) February 16, 2018

