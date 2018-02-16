13 Russian nationals charged with meddling in US elections

FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The defendants are accused of violating U.S. criminal laws to interfere with American elections and the political process.

Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

