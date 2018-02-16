Team USA Hockey Wins

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – In game number 2 Team USA hockey took on Slovakia – and even before the puck dropped you could tell by the fanfare outside this one was going to be a great game with tons of red-white-and blue.
In the first period the USA scored first off the stick of Ryan Donato and the crowd went nuts.
“I was in the arena for the first period and the American fans were loud,” reported Aaron Nolan, who’s covering the Winter Olympics for us. “But just moments later Slovakia with what I would call a cheap goal — and we were tied after one. The US was very active in that first period — moving to the second — no goals from either team. But in the third and final period Donato with another goal — first multi goal game for a US player in these games.”
Wednesday night in Team USA’s first game they were ahead late and lost the lead and eventually the game.
Could the defense hold strong in game 2? Yes, they could.
Team USA with a 2-1 victory.
Up next for the Americans, they’re taking on the Olympic athletes from Russia.