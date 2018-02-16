Trump to visit Florida to meet with school shooting victims

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s heading to Parkland, Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people.

He also said he’ll be working with Congress “on many fronts.”

I will be leaving for Florida today to meet with some of the bravest people on earth – but people whose lives have been totally shattered. Am also working with Congress on many fronts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2018

Authorities said Nikolas Cruz, a volatile 19-year-old who had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, opened fire there Wednesday, killing 17 people and wounding more than a dozen others. Cruz was ordered held without bond Thursday.

President Trump on Thursday addressed the nation about the mass shooting. He praised teachers and first responders and also offered a direct message to children.

“I want you to know that you are never alone and you never will be,” Trump said. “You have people who care about you who love you and who will do anything at all to protect you. If you need help, turn to a teacher, a family member, a local police officer or a faith leader. Answer hate with love, answer cruelty with kindness.”

Trump pledged that his administration would work with state and local officials on improving school safety, saying: “It is not enough to simply take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference, we must actually make that difference.”

