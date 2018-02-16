SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide in Oklahoma.

Police say Harlon Foss was last seen in San Francisco’s Aquatic Park back in January.

Investigators say he is a suspect in the murder of his grandparents.

They add Foss is an experienced outdoorsman and may be living in a park or wooded area.

They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Here is the full statement from police:

The San Francisco Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 45-year-old Harlon Foss who is wanted in connection with a double homicide that occurred in Oklahoma on November 21, 2017. An arrest warrant was issued after investigators with the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office identified Foss as the suspect in the murder of his grandparents. Foss, an experienced wilderness and outdoorsman was last seen in the area of Aquatic Park of San Francisco on January 10, 2018. Foss may be living in a park or wooded area and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who contacts Foss or has information regarding his whereabouts should take note of his location, clothing and/or vehicle description and call 911. Harlon Foss is described as a white male, 45 years old, 5’9”, 230 pounds with brown hair (balding) and hazel eyes. Photos of Foss accompany this news release. Harlon Foss is also known to use the aliases of Harold Lee Foss, Hawkin Lee Foss and Lee Foss.

