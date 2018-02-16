VIDEO: More accurate flu-testing machine at Menlo Park clinic

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

MENLO PARK (KRON) — Compounding flu season problems is the fact that the most common flu tests performed at hospitals and clinics are far from perfect, sometimes resulting in false negatives.

That puts lives at risk and can result in further spread of the flu.

But now, there is a better, more accurate test available.

Tarajean Lee has recovered after recently testing positive for the flu at Stanford Health Care’s Menlo Medical Clinic in Menlo Park.

“I was out of work for, for days,” Lee said. “It just really knocked me down.”

Fortunately for Tarajean, the clinic has a diagnostic tool, a machine that looks for the flu virus in a different way and is far more effective than conventional tests, says Dr. Anthony Powell.

“This test uses what’s called nucleic amplification,” Dr. Anthony Powell said. “It’s very accurate, so for Influenza B, it’s 100-percent sensitive, and for influenza, it’s 90-95 percent sensitive, so it’s much, much better.”

Traditional rapid flu tests, still the most common type, requires a swab deep in the nasal cavity and are just 50-70 percent accurate, says the CDC, which can produce false negatives, meaning a patient with the flu may not know it.

“So, we can get you treated when you need the therapy, and we can feel confident that you actually have the flu and that our test is accurate, and we can be proactive in treated members of your family and that can make a big difference in the spread of the flu,” Dr. Powell said.

And that is huge given the fact that the CDC also says that the flu vaccine is just 36 percent effective overall in preventing flu illness.

The machines have been finding their way into more and more clinics and may well be helping to save lives.

“I mean I knew right then and there,” Lee said. “The doctor came in and said, ‘You are positive,’ and they could treat me right away,” Lee said.

