VIDEO: Police arrest Richmond man accused in San Pablo armed robbery

SAN PABLO (KRON) — Police have arrested a man believed to be the armed robber in a surveillance video from a San Pablo convenience store, according to San Pablo Police department.

Police first released the video of the December robbery on February 8.

The widely-circulated footage resulted in several tips from the community, which police say ultimately led them to the arrest of 21-year-old Richmond resident Giovanni Mendoza.

Around 6:05 p.m. Thursday, officers served a search warrant in the 1800 block of of 7th St. in North Richmond.

Police found “$5,000 cash, a semi-automatic handgun, a replica handgun, and clothing matching descriptions relating to multiple robberies throughout San Pablo and Richmond,” in the home. “Multiple ounces of marijuana and evidence of street level drug sales were also found,” police said.

Mendoza was booked into County Jail for robbery and marijuana sales.

The San Pablo Police Department would like to thank the community for coming forward and assisting in taking a violent offender off the streets. Anyone with further information in this case is encouraged to contact the San Pablo Police Department at 510-215-3150, or the West Contra Costa Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 510-799-8255. All callers can remain anonymous.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES