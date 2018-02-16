VIDEO: Police declare Walnut Creek school safe after potential threat

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Police have determined there is no threat toward the Contra Costa School of Performing Arts in Walnut Creek Friday morning.

School officials tell KRON4 there was a possibility of a threat in which they took very seriously.

Walnut Creek Police Officers were called to campus to bulk up security.

Officers interviewed students, and after a brief investigation declared the campus safe.

The school was never officially on lock down.

Contra Costa School of Performing Arts is a public charter school for children in grades 6-12.

This comes just two days after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Florida high school.

