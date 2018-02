MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

OAKLAND (KRON) — Just days after the school shooting in Florida, teachers in the East Bay took part in an active shooter training session on Friday.

While the event was already on the schedule before the shooting, there was a heightened sense of urgency among those in attendance.

KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun explains.

Watch the above video to see Haaziq’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES