VIDEO: San Francisco firefighters rescue dogs from cliffs at Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two dogs are safe and sound Friday morning thanks to a rescue operation by San Francisco Fire Department.

The dogs were stranded on the steep cliffs above the ocean at Fort Funston.

Video shows firefighters successfully pulling them up the cliff side with a rope and harness.

While this story has a happy ending, officials want to take this opportunity to remind people, “please keep a close eye on your canine companions, be aware of cliffs, and if not sure, keep a leash attached.”

AT 0711 HRS, CLIFF RESCUE INVOLVING 2 DOGS.FORT FUNSTON Dogs are okay thanks to Station 19 and FIREFIGHTER PARAMEDIC E19 ART JULATON (Pictured) 02/16/18 pic.twitter.com/yKZqdUXR2E — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) February 16, 2018

Great work by Station 19 and Battalion 8 with FF/PM ART JULATON as the lead, rescuing two dogs stuck on the cliffs at Fort Funston. Although this was a happy outcome, please keep a close eye on your canine companions, be aware of cliffs, and if not sure, keep a leash attached. pic.twitter.com/369S3XD6GS — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) February 16, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES