VIDEO: San Francisco firefighters rescue dogs from cliffs at Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two dogs are safe and sound Friday morning thanks to a rescue operation by San Francisco Fire Department.

The dogs were stranded on the steep cliffs above the ocean at Fort Funston.

Video shows firefighters successfully pulling them up the cliff side with a rope and harness.

While this story has a happy ending, officials want to take this opportunity to remind people, “please keep a close eye on your canine companions, be aware of cliffs, and if not sure, keep a leash attached.”

