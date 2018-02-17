2 people, dog found dead inside Fremont home

FREMONT (KRON)– Fremont police are investigating the deaths of two people and a dog found inside a home Saturday afternoon.

According to the Fremont Police Department, around 5:09 p.m. officers responded to conduct a welfare check on residents living in the 37800 block of Third Street in the Niles District.

Family members told police, they hadn’t heard from the victims in two days.

When officers arrived, they knocked on the door and there was no response.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered a non-responsive woman and dog through the window.

Fire officials forced entry into the house and found the woman and dog to be deceased. They also located a deceased man inside the home.

Investigators believe all three appear to have been dead for more than one day.

Officers located a gun near one of the victims.

The police department says its to early in the investigation to confirm the cause of death.

