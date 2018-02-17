Bay Area moms demand action on gun violence

SAUSALITO (KRON)–In the wake of the Florida school shooting, a group of North Bay moms are working to protect children from gun violence.
KRON4’s Hermela Aregawi spoke with parents at the “Moms Demand Action” meeting on Saturday where they plan to work with other anti-gun violence groups over the country.
