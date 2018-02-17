Families priced out of San Francisco homes



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The demand for a home in San Francisco outnumbers the supply.

According to the California Association of Realtors, the minimum income for a family to afford a median-priced home in San Franciso is $303,000.

KRON4’s Phillipe Djegal spoke with realtors around the city who say bidding wars are getting out of control.

Patrick Lam with Central 21 Real Estate said, ” a lot of time the final selling price is typically 20 to 30 percent above the asking price this day.”

On any given weekend, he says up to 300 potential buyers stop by his open houses.

Paragon Real Estate Group recently published housing statistics based on data from the California Association of Realtors.

The report says the median home price in San Francisco is $1.5 million, which is three times as much as the state average and six times the national average.

