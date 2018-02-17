Health Expert: Salt affect more than blood pressure

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You may think you’re one of the lucky ones who can eat unlimited bags of chips and other hidden troves of salt; and yet, it doesn’t affect your blood pressure.

But according to the American College of Cardiology, excess sodium can adversely affect other target organs even if you don’t have hypertension.

Our health expert, Karen Owoc, explained the dangers of too much salt to KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez.

Karen says researchers found that:

Many people don’t worry about their salt intake because their blood pressure is within the normal range.

Scientists concluded that excess sodium can adversely affect target organs: e.g., the blood vessels, heart, kidneys, and brain.

Most people only need 500 mg of sodium per day to maintain important biological functions (e.g., maintain proper fluid balance, transmit nerve impulses, contract/relax muscle fibers), but most Americans consume almost seven times that much (about 3,400 mg). That’s a LOT of salt.

3,400 mg sodium = about 1 1/2 teaspoons table salt

500 mg sodium = about 1/4 teaspoon table salt

SALT DANGERS

Blood Vessels: Studies show elevated sodium levels can cause the inner lining of blood vessels to malfunction which cause the following to occur:

Vessels “stiffen”. Arteries that lose their elasticity make it harder for the heart to pump blood throughout the body. Eventually, the heart wears out (heart failure). Vessels become “sticky”. Think of the lining of your blood vessels as being slick like Teflon. An unhealthy endothelium is sticky like Velcro and causes plaque to attach. Plaque builds up in the brain too — leading to Alzheimer’s. The body becomes a “breeding ground for dangerous inflammation”. (Inflammation is also the key reason behind why heart attacks are more likely to occur after getting the flu.) Inflammation may cause plaque inside blood vessels to crack, rupture, and dislodge from arterial walls. Heart: Research found that elevated sodium levels may increase the wall thickness of the heart’s main pumping chamber. This thickening can lead to multiple heart-related problems, such as: Arrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythm)

Heart attack

Sudden cardiac arrest (sudden loss of heart function)

Heart failure Kidneys: Healthy kidneys remove extra fluid and waste from the blood. Studies found that a high sodium intake can lead to decreased rates of filtration (a sign of chronic kidney disease). If not checked, it can result in kidney failure. Brain: Eating excess salt causes the brain to over-react to stressful situations and the nervous system pumps out chronically high levels of stress hormones. This increased responsiveness has been associated with short-term spikes in blood pressure (“blood pressure variability”).

SODIUM LIMITS

The bottom line… keep sodium intake to these recommended amounts:

19 to 49 years old: 1,500 mg sodium (2/3 teaspoon table salt)

50 to 69 years old: 1,300 mg sodium (just over 1/2 teaspoon salt)

70+ years old: 1,200 mg sodium (1/2 teaspoon salt)

SOURCES OF SODIUM

77% of sodium in American diets comes from processed foods — not the salt shaker. Americans get most of their sodium from foods that aren’t typically thought of as being salty, e.g., breads and cereals.

1-to-1 QUICK-AND-DIRTY SODIUM TIP

If you do eat processed foods, read nutrition labels.

Calories and mg of sodium should be near equal. For example, if a product contains 200 calories, then the sodium content should not exceed 200 mg.

WAYS TO REDUCE SODIUM INTAKE

Eat mostly “real food” (unsalted and fresh).

Use spices, herbs, and flavored vinegars to season food.

Read nutrition labels.

Go easy on condiments (soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salad dressings, ketchup, seasoned salts, pickles, olives), and MSG. Baking soda, baking powder contain sodium, so baked goods are usually sources of hidden salt.

