Officer-involved shooting, standoff leads to arrest of homicide suspect in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An officer-involved shooting has lead to the arrest of a suspect in Friday night’s deadly shooting in the Panhandle of Golden Gate Park, according to police.

Police responded to a shooting at around 6:28 p.m. Friday night at Oak and Stanyan Streets.

Two men were shot and one died from his injuries, police said. The other man has been taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Following that incident, a silver Toyota 4 Runner was taken in a carjacking, according to police.

Through the course of an investigation, officers determined that the Toyota was stolen by the homicide suspect.

The SFPD Homicide Detail issued a crime alert listing the suspect and vehicle description.

At around 12:13 a.m. Saturday morning, uniformed SFPD officers in a marked vehicle located the stolen Toyota on Alameda Street near De Haro Street.

The Toyota was unoccupied and parked behind a recreational vehicle.

Officers determined that the RV was occupied and contacted the occupants to conduct a wellbeing check.

Multiple people exited the RV, but one person remained inside, according to police.

Officers made contact with the person who remained in the RV resulting in an officer-involved shooting, according to police.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to police.

The officers established a perimeter and requested the Tactical Unit and Crisis/Hostage Negotiation Team.

The occupant of the RV did not respond to officers’ orders to exit the vehicle, police said.

At around 2:20 a.m., the occupant exited the RV and was taken into custody.

He has been taken to a hospital for evaluation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES