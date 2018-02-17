‘Kingpin Granny’ arrested in huge drug bust, cops say

(INSIDE EDITION) — A massive drug bust in Tennessee has led to the arrest of a 75-year-old woman police are calling “kingpin granny.”

A lengthy investigation into the illegal sale of prescription pills led to the arrest of Betty Jordan earlier this month.

While at Jordan’s home in Parsons, Tenn., investigators say they confiscated more than 1,000 prescription pills that included morphine, oxycodone and Xanax and allegedly seized over $12,000 in cash and assets.

Jordan was charged with counts of drug manufacturing/delivery/sale/possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug with intent, possession of a legend drug and with evading arrest.

Jordan was booked into the Decatur County Detention Center on Feb. 9 and was later released on a $50,000 bond.

Police say the investigation in ongoing and more arrests are expected.

