Las Vegas man tells landlord he’s robbing bank for rent



LAS VEGAS (CNN)–A suspected bank robber in Las Vegas spilled the beans for his alleged crime.

According to a court document, he told his landlord that he would hold up the bank for rent money.

The federal complaint alleges that 64-year-old Rondal Dufloth robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Jan.10.

Authorities say two days before the crime, he told his apartment manager that he was going to commit the robbery to pay his rent.

