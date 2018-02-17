Man critically injured in San Jose stabbing

SAN JOSE (KRON)–San Jose police are investigating a stabbing that left one man with critical injuries Saturday evening.
According to the San Jose Police Department, the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Story Road.
Responding officers found a man suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim was transported a to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the motive and circumstances surround the stabbing are unknown at this time
