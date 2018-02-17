Man pinned under vehicle after 80-year-old slams into Fremont pizza shop

(FREMONT)– An 80-year-old driver slammed into a pizza shop in Fremont Saturday morning, injuring a customer.

According to the Fremont Police Department, the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at a Little Ceasers on Thornton Avenue and Dusterberry Way.

Police say the driver mistook the gas pedal as the brake as he was parking in front of the restaurant.

KRON4’s Spencer Blakes was at the scene where he says the driver collided with a customer and medical personnel had to extract the victim from under the vehicle.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

The pizza parlor had to shut its doors for a few hours due to damage to the building but later reopened.

.@FremontPD: 80-year-old driver of car mistook gas pedal for brake, crashed into @littlecaesars. He’s fine. One person got pinned by the car, has serio s but non-life-threatening injuries (employees think his leg broke).@kron4news pic.twitter.com/JOTOC9BvpD — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) February 18, 2018

This @littlecaesars in Fremont got a supreme surprise this morning. The glass is gone, but the store’s still open.@kron4news pic.twitter.com/RbWQeHsfSX — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) February 17, 2018

