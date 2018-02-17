Parents of accused Florida serial killer placed on house arrest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rosita and Howell Donaldson Jr. walked into courtroom 62 at the Hillsborough County Courthouse and sat quietly during the hour and a half hearing.

Their silence is what brought them before Judge Mark Wolfe.

On Friday, it’s what brought them six months of home confinement.

“The judicial process is all about a search for the truth. From the beginning, we were focused on getting information from the parents because the community and the families deserve it,” State Attorney Andrew Warren said.

The Donaldson’s son, Howell III, is in jail for the murders of four people in Seminole Heights in 2017.

State prosecutors want to know if the parents have insight into his whereabouts before, during and after the murders and if they’re aware of any mental health issues.

Attorney Ralph Fernandez explained they’re not saying anything that could incriminate their son.

“This is a bad situation out of Tampa, Florida, when you compel somebody to testify about their child,” Fernandez said.

Even after the ruling and the home confinement punishment, it doesn’t appear the Donaldsons will sit down with prosecutors and go over key details.

“I didn’t see a change at all. Again, it’s a tough issue. Again, you keep an open mind, but as of today, nothing has changed,” Fernandez said.

If the Donaldsons talk, the ruling goes away. If they don’t, it’s back to square one six months from now.

Until then, they can only leave home for religions, medical and work purposes and they must wear GPS monitors.

