PETALUMA (KRON) — Police are looking for a man in Petaluma after he tried to lure a 10-year-old girl into his vehicle by offering her candy.

Police say the girl on the campus of Grant Elementary School located at 200 Grant Ave when she was approached by the man at around 5 p.m.

He offered her candy and asked her to get into his vehicle, according to police.

The victim ran away and the suspect got into a vehicle and drove off in the direction of I Street, police say.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-forties to early fifties. He had dark hair and a dark beard. He is about five foot ten inches tall with a heavy build and tattoos on his legs.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older light blue sedan with several dents and faded paint.

Anyone with information related to this incident or similar incidents is encouraged to call Officer Flores at 707-778-4372.

