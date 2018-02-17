Small earthquake hits near Danville

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A small 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck Diablo early Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake hit at 3:54 a.m and was centered about 1.2 miles west of Diablo and 1.2 miles northeast of Danville.
The earthquake has a depth of about 3.6 miles.
A KRON4 Viewer sent us a Facebook message saying that she felt the earthquake.
On Friday, a small earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 struck the same area.
