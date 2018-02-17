VIDEO: Aerial banner trolls Florida senator, NRA after school shooting

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) —There’s a message in the skies for the National Rifle Association and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio—”shame on you.”

According to CNN, a woman paid for a banner to fly over Miami Beach shaming the senator and the gun lobby just days after a school shooting in Parkland claimed the lives of 17 people.

The move also comes after Rubio said Thursday that gun restrictions would not have prevented the shooting.

“I understand. I really do. You read in the newspaper that they used a certain kind of gun and therefore let’s make it harder to get those kinds of guns. I don’t have some sort of de facto religious objection to that or some ideological commitment to that, per se,” the Republican said. “If we do something, it should be something that works. And the struggle up to this point has been that most of the proposals that have been offered would not have prevented, not just yesterday’s tragedy, but any of those in recent history,” Rubio added.

“Just because these proposals would not have prevented these does not mean that we, therefore, raise our hands and say, ‘Therefore, there’s nothing we can do.’”

According to the New York Times, Rubio has received approximately $3.3 million from the NRA as of October 2017.

In 2016, Rubio made similar comments after a gunman opened fire at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 people, telling the BBC there should be less focus on weapons and more attention on the motive.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES