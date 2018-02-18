American Jonathon Lillis Misses the Podium in Men’s Aerials

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 18: Jonathon Lillis of the United States competes during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Aerials Final on day nine of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 18, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (NEXSTAR) – Up on the mountain, men’s aerials wrapped up without a medal for Rochester’s Jon Lillis.

We’ve been following his family’s story.

Lillis‘ youngest brother Christopher was also an aerialist, but he passed away in October at the age of 17.

Lillis pushed through and qualified for the Olympics in South Korea.

And help from people in the Rochester community got his parents and second brother there to watch.

Jon placed first in the qualification round and made it to the finals.

He made it through the first final, but in the second round, finished eighth.

Gold went to Ukraine, silver to China and bronze to Russia.

Jon Lillis competes in freestyle aerial skiing at 2018 Olympics

