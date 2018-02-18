As players take precautions, Wisniewski’s dad has norovirus

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) U.S. men’s hockey player James Wisniewski says his father has contracted norovirus while attending the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Wisniewski says his dad, Jim, who is 62, is now in quarantine after beginning to show symptoms on Saturday and needing to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Officials have told men’s and women’s hockey players to fist bump each other rather than shaking hands to prevent transmission of norovirus, which is highly contagious. The local organizing committee on Monday reported 283 confirmed cases at the Olympics between Pyeongchang and Gangneung, where the hockey tournament is taking place, with 49 people still in quarantine.

Wisniewski is making sure he and other family members stay away from his father because they don’t want the disease to spread.

U.S. men’s players say they’re listening to recommendations, while International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel says some women’s teams have decided to continue shaking hands.

