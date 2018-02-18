BART rider struck in the head by teens at Ashby Station

BERKELEY (KRON)–Police arrested two teens who allegedly struck a BART rider in the back of the head Saturday night in the station’s parking lot.
According to BART police, the attack happened around 10:48 p.m. at the Ashby BART station.
Initially, the victim reported to police he was hit in the head by four teens. Responding officers detained the suspects a short distance away from the station.
The victim identified two of the teens and they were arrested and booked into juvenile hall, police said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
- POLICE: FLORIDA GUNMAN CONFESSED TO HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
- SOURCES: SUSPECT ACCUSED IN DEADLY STABBING HAD DISTURBING PAST
- HERO COACH, FUTURE COLLEGE SWIMMER AMONG FLORIDA VICTIMS
- ‘ROUND 2 OF FLORIDA’ SNAPCHAT THREAT LEADS TO ARREST
- TEEN BRUTALLY STABBED, LEFT FOR DEAD NEAR LIVERMORE IDENTIFIED
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE