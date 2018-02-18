Cooking oil blamed for fire at Martinez condominium, several residents displaced

Published:

MARTINEZ (KRON) — Fire officials say that cooking oil is to blame for a blaze that burned eight units in a condominium Sunday morning in Martinez.

The two-alarm fire started around 4:15 a.m. at 455 Eastgate Lane, officials said.

Residents in five of the units burned are displaced. Eight units were damaged in total.

The fire was caused by pot of oil that was left on the stove unattended, according to Contra Costa Fire officials.

One firefighter was injured while battling the flames. Officials did not specify the injury or comment on the firefighter’s current condition.

No other injuries were reported.

