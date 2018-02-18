Fremont police investigate murder, suicide



FREMONT (KRON)– Family members gathered in front of a home in Fremont where a suspected murder-suicide happened over the weekend.

According to investigators, officers found the bodies of a man, woman, and dog inside a home on J Street during a welfare check.

The family told police, they hadn’t heard from the couple in two days.

Responding officers knocked on the door and heard no response, looking through the window they spotted a woman who neighbors refer to as Holly and a dog.

Police say they both appeared to be deceased.

Once authorities gained entry, they also found a man dead inside the home.

Authorities found a gun near one of the victims and believe it was used to kill all three.

Neighbors told KRON4’s Ali Reid, they believe the shooting happened on Friday afternoon. They heard an argument before at least two gunshots rang out.

