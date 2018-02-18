National school walkout planned after calls for gun control grow louder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Pressure is growing for tougher gun-control laws after a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.

Thousands of angry protesters gathered on Saturday to demand immediate action by legislators. More demonstrations are planned across the country in the weeks ahead.

Organizers from the Women’s March Youth division are calling for a 17-minute walkout by teachers, school administrators and students on March 14 at 10 a.m. to press for greater gun control measures from lawmakers.

Associated Press contributed to this article. 

