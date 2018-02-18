National school walkout planned after calls for gun control grow louder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Pressure is growing for tougher gun-control laws after a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.

Thousands of angry protesters gathered on Saturday to demand immediate action by legislators. More demonstrations are planned across the country in the weeks ahead.

Organizers from the Women’s March Youth division are calling for a 17-minute walkout by teachers, school administrators and students on March 14 at 10 a.m. to press for greater gun control measures from lawmakers.

We are Women’s March Youth, a group of youth leaders calling for students, teachers, school administrators & allies to take part in a #NationalSchoolWalkout for 17 mins at 10am across every time zone on 3/14 to demand that we be kept safe in our schools. https://t.co/fmZSnhOLUO — Women’s March Youth (@WomensMarchY) February 18, 2018

Associated Press contributed to this article.

