PHOTO: Rainbow paints the sky after scattered showers in Monterey

Photo courtesy: National Weather Service

MONTEREY (KRON)–After scattered showers in Monterey on Sunday, a beautiful rainbow formed in the sky.

According to the National Weather Service, light showers developed near the coast from San Mateo County south to Monterey.

