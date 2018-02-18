Plane makes unexpected landing on Highway 101 near Morgan Hill

SAN MARTIN (KRON) — A small plane made an unexpected landing on Highway 101 in the South Bay Sunday morning.

The plane landed on the median of Highway 101 in San Martin, which is about half way between Morgan Hill and Gilroy.

Caltrans tweeted about the incident around 12:00 p.m., reporting that the two left northbound lanes were blocked for removal of the plane.

Officials are warning drivers to expect heavy traffic from San Martin to Gilroy for “awhile.”

Details about how or why the plane landed there have not been made available.

No injuries were reported.

