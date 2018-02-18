San Francisco provides cold weather shelters amid freezing temps

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A freeze warning and frost advisory have prompted The city of San Franciso to open a cold weather shelter for those looking to keep warm.

Gene Friend Rec Center is open Sunday night and has 120 beds available.

The city says its doing wellness checks, passing out blankets and providing transportations to the shelters.

Vacant beds will be made available to anyone seeking shelter whether they have a reservation or not.

 

