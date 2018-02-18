San Francisco provides cold weather shelters amid freezing temps

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A freeze warning and frost advisory have prompted The city of San Franciso to open a cold weather shelter for those looking to keep warm.

Gene Friend Rec Center is open Sunday night and has 120 beds available.

The city says its doing wellness checks, passing out blankets and providing transportations to the shelters.

Vacant beds will be made available to anyone seeking shelter whether they have a reservation or not.

The City will also open an additional shelter at Gene Friend Rec Center tonight for up to 120 people. Tomorrow, MNRC resource center in the Mission and United Council resource center in the Bayview will stay open 24 hours — SF HSH (@SF_HSH) February 18, 2018

