Traffic Alert: Sierra highways jammed, travel at a crawl

(KRON) Driving across the Sierra to and from Lake Tahoe is hazardous Sunday evening.

Chains are required on all highways at this hour. High winds, blowing snow and icy conditions are causing spin outs backing up traffic in many spots.

#TrafficAlert Winter driving conditions across Sierra area with chain controls on all highways. Spin outs and collisions snarling traffic causing traffic holds until cleared. Expect significant delays. pic.twitter.com/u7uKrOfAun — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 19, 2018

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire I-80 and Highway 50 corridors through the Tahoe Basin and western NV through 10 pm although slick conditions will likely persist overnight into Monday morning where roads are untreated. Check road conditions before leaving! pic.twitter.com/50XBEwbNzZ — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 19, 2018

#TrafficAlert Chain controls over Donner Pass on I-80. Numerous collisions and low visibility driving conditions. Expect delays and traffic holds as collisions cleared. Visit https://t.co/2BbQLztxN4 for info. pic.twitter.com/GKVNCFbIZ6 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 19, 2018

