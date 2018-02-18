Trump: ‘They are laughing their asses off in Moscow’ over Russia investigations

CNN — President Donald Trump is venting on Twitter about the Russia investigation.

In a tweet Sunday, Trump said:

“If it was the goal of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the committee hearings, investigations and party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America!”

The President has repeatedly called the investigations into his presidential campaign’s potential collusion with Russia a “hoax.”

Sunday he clarified, tweeting, “I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said ‘it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer. The Russian ‘hoax’ was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia – it never did!”

