Undercover cops nab 6 laptop thieves in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON)–Berkeley police arrested six suspects who allegedly stole two laptops from customers at a coffee shop on Saturday night.

According to Seargent Peter Hong with Berkeley Police Department, the incident happened around 7:54 p.m. at Cafe Strada on College Avenue.

Undercover cops inside the coffee shop witnessed four African-American men get out of a black sedan.

Hong says the suspect ran into the cafe and snatched two laptops from two customers. The suspects fled the scene in the sedan and the undercover cops notified patrol officers in the area.

They were able to catch the suspect along College Avenue and Russell Street.

Police arrested three adults and three teens.

During the arrest, both laptops were recovered along with other electronics from a previous incident.

The Berkeley Police Depart says that within a two-month span, 25 electronics have been stolen in the area.

