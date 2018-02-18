VIDEO: Strong winds roar throughout the Bay Area ahead of cold front

By Published: Updated:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–As cold weather settles in, strong winds are roaring across the Bay Area.

A freeze advisory and front warning are in effect until Tuesday evening.

Weather Alert: Freeze warning, frost advisory for Bay Area

 KRON4’s meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez expects temperatures to hit the 20s and 30s.

 

