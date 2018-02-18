VIDEO: Strong winds roar throughout the Bay Area ahead of cold front

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–As cold weather settles in, strong winds are roaring across the Bay Area.
A freeze advisory and front warning are in effect until Tuesday evening.
Weather Alert: Freeze warning, frost advisory for Bay Area
Flags were blowing pretty hard at City Hall in San Francisco today. That colder air is here. Stay warm tonight! @kron4news pic.twitter.com/xUodlucFmi
— J.R. Stone (@jrstone4) February 19, 2018
It sure is windy in #sanfrancisco today @kron4news #sf #cold pic.twitter.com/E2VDAckWos
— J.R. Stone (@jrstone4) February 19, 2018
Cooler temperatures in the #BayArea Winds will make temperatures feel colder. Details on the Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory @kron4news 8 PM pic.twitter.com/e9h84tQI57
— Mabrisa Rodriguez (@MabrisaWX) February 19, 2018
