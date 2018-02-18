VIDEO: Strong winds roar throughout the Bay Area ahead of cold front



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–As cold weather settles in, strong winds are roaring across the Bay Area.

A freeze advisory and front warning are in effect until Tuesday evening.

Flags were blowing pretty hard at City Hall in San Francisco today. That colder air is here. Stay warm tonight! @kron4news pic.twitter.com/xUodlucFmi — J.R. Stone (@jrstone4) February 19, 2018

Cooler temperatures in the #BayArea Winds will make temperatures feel colder. Details on the Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory @kron4news 8 PM pic.twitter.com/e9h84tQI57 — Mabrisa Rodriguez (@MabrisaWX) February 19, 2018

