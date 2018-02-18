VIDEO: Crews battle 3-alarm fire in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — Alameda County Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm blaze Sunday morning at a commercial building in San Leandro.

Fire officials first reported the fire on Twitter at 4:04 a.m. at 2995 Teagarden St.

When crews arrived on scene one of the units was fully engulfed in flames, officials said.

The fire spread to two neighboring warehouses before crews were able to contain it.

Firefighters are still on scene putting out lingering hot spots.

Officials did not describe the extent of the damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

