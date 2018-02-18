Weather Alert: Freeze warning for Bay Area

(KRON) A blast of winter air is about to hit the Bay Area.

Temperatures are going to hit the 20’s and 30’s.

The National Weather Service says the Arctic chill will hit Monday evening and last through Tuesday morning.

FREEZE WARNING Mon pm through Tue am. Temp in the 20s to lower 30s.#cawx pic.twitter.com/xiVY2vRcFJ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 18, 2018

The coldest time will be Tuesday morning with record low temperatures in many areas.

Tuesday morning will be the coldest time period of the upcoming week, with record low temperatures forecast for many areas. Wednesday morning is now forecast to be slightly warmer due to increased overnight cloud cover from a passing trough. pic.twitter.com/hiCNu8Q5O1 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 18, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES