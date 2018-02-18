Weather Alert: Freeze warning for Bay Area

Published: Updated:

(KRON) A blast of winter air is about to hit the Bay Area.

Temperatures are going to hit the 20’s and 30’s.

The National Weather Service says the Arctic chill will hit Monday evening and last through Tuesday morning.

The coldest time will be Tuesday morning with record low temperatures in many areas.

