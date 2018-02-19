Bay Area homeless shelters increase capacity as cold snap hits

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area homeless shelters are increasing capacity as a cold snap has hit the Bay Area.

The weather service says records could be set as temperatures dip below freezing in the San Francisco Bay Area before a warming trend begins Tuesday.

Officials are warning that subfreezing temperatures could harm crops and vegetation.

The San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing will be opening a cold shelter at Gene Friend, located at Sixth and Folsom. A team will be doing wellness checks, distributing blankets, and offering transport.

Up to 120 people can go into the shelter.

