Bay Area homeless shelters increase capacity as cold snap hits

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area homeless shelters are increasing capacity as a cold snap has hit the Bay Area.
The weather service says records could be set as temperatures dip below freezing in the San Francisco Bay Area before a warming trend begins Tuesday.
Officials are warning that subfreezing temperatures could harm crops and vegetation.
The San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing will be opening a cold shelter at Gene Friend, located at Sixth and Folsom. A team will be doing wellness checks, distributing blankets, and offering transport.
Up to 120 people can go into the shelter.
- POLICE: FLORIDA GUNMAN CONFESSED TO HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
- SOURCES: SUSPECT ACCUSED IN DEADLY STABBING HAD DISTURBING PAST
- HERO COACH, FUTURE COLLEGE SWIMMER AMONG FLORIDA VICTIMS
- ‘ROUND 2 OF FLORIDA’ SNAPCHAT THREAT LEADS TO ARREST
- TEEN BRUTALLY STABBED, LEFT FOR DEAD NEAR LIVERMORE IDENTIFIED
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE