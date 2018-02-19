Earthquake rattles Mt. Lassen area

(KRON) A 3.6 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Mt. Lassen area of Northern California.

From USGS:

Region:                            LASSEN PEAK AREA, CALIFORNIA

Geographic coordinates:           40.458N, 121.557W

Magnitude:                        3.6

Depth:                            11 km

Universal Time (UTC):             19 Feb 2018  21:52:28

Time near the Epicenter:          19 Feb 2018  13:52:28

Local standard time in your area: 19 Feb 2018  21:52:28

 

Location with respect to nearby cities:

11 km (7 miles) N (4 degrees) of Mineral, CA

12 km (8 miles) SE (124 degrees) of Viola, CA

26 km (16 miles) E (80 degrees) of Manton, CA

70 km (44 miles) E (101 degrees) of Redding, CA

212 km (132 miles) N (358 degrees) of Sacramento, CA

