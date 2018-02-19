Earthquake rattles Mt. Lassen area

(KRON) A 3.6 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Mt. Lassen area of Northern California.
From USGS:
Region: LASSEN PEAK AREA, CALIFORNIA
Geographic coordinates: 40.458N, 121.557W
Magnitude: 3.6
Depth: 11 km
Universal Time (UTC): 19 Feb 2018 21:52:28
Time near the Epicenter: 19 Feb 2018 13:52:28
Local standard time in your area: 19 Feb 2018 21:52:28
Location with respect to nearby cities:
11 km (7 miles) N (4 degrees) of Mineral, CA
12 km (8 miles) SE (124 degrees) of Viola, CA
26 km (16 miles) E (80 degrees) of Manton, CA
70 km (44 miles) E (101 degrees) of Redding, CA
212 km (132 miles) N (358 degrees) of Sacramento, CA
