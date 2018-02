MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

CARMEL (KRON) — Born in Carmel, raised in Marin County and an undergraduate of UC San Diego, Alicia Garza says she has been an activist since she was 12 years old.

Now, as part of the Bay Area’s Hidden History, KRON4’s Pam Moore talks with one of the three women who started the movement “Black Lives Matter.”

