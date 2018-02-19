In-N-Out employee overjoyed when Raiders’ Derek Carr pulls up at drive-thru

CLOVIS (KXAN) — An In-N-Out drive-thru employee in Clovis got the picture any Oakland Raiders fan would be jealous to have.

Over the weekend, Brandon Contreras tweeted several pictures of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr picking up an order. Contreras tweeted: “GREATEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE DEREK CARR JUST CAME IN THE DRIVE THRU !!!!”

Carr even threw up the peace sign and smiled for the camera from his vehicle. What did Carr order? Two cheeseburgers and a chocolate shake. No word on whether he ordered it animal style or just the plain cheese.

Carr was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

GREATEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE DEREK CARR JUST CAME IN THE DRIVE THRU !!!!! pic.twitter.com/H0R0E7F4Ct — Brandon Contreras (@B_contreras74) February 17, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES