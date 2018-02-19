INTERVIEW: New effort to protect California employees who test positive for marijuana

By and Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A couple of months into legalized recreational marijuana, there’s a new effort to protect employees who might test positive for pot.

State Assemblyman from Oakland, Rob Bonta, joined KRON4 on Monday night. He co-authored this bill.

He discusses why this change is something that would benefit Californians.

Watch the above video to see the full interview.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s