SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A couple of months into legalized recreational marijuana, there’s a new effort to protect employees who might test positive for pot.
State Assemblyman from Oakland, Rob Bonta, joined KRON4 on Monday night. He co-authored this bill.
He discusses why this change is something that would benefit Californians.
