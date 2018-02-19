TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Step aside leprechauns, there’s a new magical marshmallow coming to your breakfast table.

Two of the most magical things in the world are joining forces – unicorns and marshmallows.

Lucky Charms revealed its first new marshmallow in 10 years joining their sweetest whole-grain cereal.

And the best part is the latest marshmallow member was hand-picked by kids.

Social media users voted for their dream treat – by answering Lucky Charm’s tweet with an emoji.

The General Mills cereal will reportedly continue to have eight lucky charms made up of hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, rainbows, red balloons and now magical unicorns.

Some folks have even already started to see the new unicorn charms in their box of breakfast cereal.

If you could pick the #NextLuckyCharm, what would it be? Use an emoji to tell us! pic.twitter.com/kcrNFeWKIp — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) February 13, 2018

