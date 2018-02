Man dies falling down cliff at Thornton State Beach in Daly City

DALY CITY (KRON) — A 67 year old man died Monday after falling down a cliff at Thorton State Beach in Daly City, according to CHP.

Fire officials requested help from a CHP helicopter to rescue a man shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The man fell 500 feet over a cliff at Thorton State Beach while trying to rescue a dog.

The dog survived the cliff rescue.

