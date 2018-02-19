Photos: Alex and Maia Shibutani Compete in Short Dance at South Korea 2018

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 19: Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

USA's Alex Shibutani and USA's Maia Shibutani compete in the ice dance short dance of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Mladen ANTONOV (Photo credit should read MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 19: Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 19: Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 19: Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 19: Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 19: Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)